Obama family loses “loyal companion”, Bo

Barack Obama, 44th President of the United States, announced the passage of a loyal companion, Bo, on Saturday.

Bo is the pet dog of the Obama family.

Obama described the pet dog as a true friend of his family for more than a decade.

“Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” tweeted Obama.

“For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and every day in between.”

“He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair.

“He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.”

Obama shared a few photos of Bo, including one showing the ex-president running alongside Bo down the hallway at the White House.

Bo, fondly called the First Dog of the United States, was a male Portuguese Water Dog, of the species Canis lupus familiaris, originally from the Algarve region of Portugal.

Bo was a gift from late Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy and had been selected because Malia Obama’s allergies dictated the need for a hypoallergenic dog breed.

The 12-year-old dog was named by Malia and Sasha Obama after their cousins’ cat and Michelle Obama’s father, in reference to the R&B musician Bo Diddley.

The dog’s name also makes up the initials of Barack Obama (B.O.).