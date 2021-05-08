Nollywood actress Etinosa’s eight-month-old marriage crashes

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia’s second marriage to her Benin-based lawyer hubby, Ighorosa, has crashed after eight months.

The actress confirmed the crash on Saturday while reacting to a blogger who announced the crash of her marriage.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the movie star had called out the blogger for also disclosing the news of her pregnancy months ago.

She wrote, “This ‘old witch’ again! I really do not want to reply you but I feel you will never stop if I ignore. You were the first person to publicise my pregnancy that was barely trying to survive past the first trimester due to its complication. I kept quiet.

“Now you have come again and I know you have receipts and you won’t dare us to deny. I don’t blame you, it’s the close friend, the insider who is feeding you. May God forgive that person.

“Everyone is going through something including you. Thanks for getting this huge burden off my chest. You tried. But from now on, avoid me, Stella. T for Tenx.”

Etinosa and Ighorosagot married in September 2020 and had their first child in December.

It remains unclear what led to the collapse of the union.