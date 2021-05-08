NDLEA releases candidates list for final screening

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the final screening of qualified candidates for narcotic officers and narcotic assistants cadres.

This was announced in a statement by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the screening exercise, which was suspended in January due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now proceed in batches in designated centres.

Babafemi said the screening for NDLEA headquarters Abuja candidates within the recruitment categories and others, whose names were on the final list should visit its official website, www.ndlea.gov.ng.

According to him, the names of the candidates are listed on the agency’s website and advised candidates to report at NDLEA headquarters, No. 6, Port Harcourt Crescent, Off Gimbiya Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, as follows: