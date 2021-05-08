NCDC records 39 new COVID-19 infections





By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), recorded 39 new COVID-19 infections and zero death in the past 24 hours.

It said the figure pushed nationwide number of COVID-19 cases to 165,340. Death toll remain unchanged at 2,065.

NCDC said that 30 people were discharged on Friday, which brought the country’s total recoveries to 155,454.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Lagos topped the list with 23 infections, followed by FCT’ 4, Kano 4, Zamfara 4, Akwa Ibom 1, Gombe 1, Nasarawa 1 and Plateau 1,” it said.

NCDC said that since the pandemic broke out in the country in February 2020, the nation had carried out 1,939,165 tests across the 36 states and the FCT.

It stated that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.