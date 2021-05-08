MURIC condoles with Pastor Adeboye over son’s death

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condoled with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Dare Adeboye.

Dare, pastor Adeboye’s third son died in his sleep on Tuesday, 4th May 2021.

The Islamic human rights group described the death of Dare Adeboye as a test of faith for his father and his followers, according to a statement signed by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

“We are deeply touched by the death of Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s son, Dare Adeboye, at 42.

“But we know that it will pass. This is a trial to test the faith of Pastor Adeboye, his family members and his followers.

“We must be strong in tribulation. We must not be shaken because it is written that we may have to suffer various trials (I Peter 1:6)

MURIC prayed almighty Allah to give the pastor, his family, and the entire RCCG community the strength to bear the loss.

Pastor Dare, will be buried on Tuesday at the Redemption Camp, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.