Mama Taraba to be buried Sunday

The remains of Sen. Aisha Jummai Alhassan, popularly called Mama Taraba would be laid to rest tomorrow, Sunday, her family has said.

The body of the former Minister of Women Affairs and Child Development would arrive in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital from Cairo, Egypt on Sunday for burial.

Mr. Bala Muhammed, media aide to the late minister told journalists in Jalingo that the corpse would arrive in the morning and burial would take place in the evening.

The spokesperson revealed that the funeral prayers will take place at the Emir of Muri’s Palace in Jalingo and burial will take place around 5 pm at the Muslims’ cemetery in Jalingo.

Senator Aisha Jummai Alhasaan died on Friday in Cairo, Egypt.