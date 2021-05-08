Madrid captain Ramos injured again

Agency Report

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out of the final stages of a thrilling title race in La Liga.

Ramos made his first Real Madrid appearance in seven weeks when he played in the 2-0 UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday.

But he has now suffered his third injury of the season, missing training ahead of the huge clash with title rivals Sevilla on Sunday.

A club statement on Saturday read: “Following the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with tendinosis in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Spanish media are already speculating whether this latest injury means Ramos has played his last match for Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a renewal with just four matches left to play.

After the Chelsea loss, Ramos issued a rallying cry to his team-mates, insisting Real Madrid had “a history built on victories but has always risen from defeats”.

He then called on them to give everything to secure league glory.