Killing of 7 policemen: We won’t succumb to secessionist agenda – Wike

By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Security Council presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike has called for calm following an overnight attacks on police personnel in the State.

Gunmen shot dead seven policemen in the early hours of Saturday and attacked three police stations in Rivers.

Wike, who presided over an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday, condemned the attacks by unidentified armed assailants on some police formations.

In a Government House press statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, the Special Assistant on Media, said “the governor reiterated that no amount of intimidation or cruel resort to barbaric attacks will make the State succumb to secessionist agenda of those who are bent on plunging Nigeria into another unwarranted crisis.

He, on behalf of the Government of Rivers State, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the policemen and the Rivers State Police Command.

“On behalf of the Government of Rivers State, I wish to offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deep sadness in the wake of these horrific attacks.”

Wike urged residents of Rivers State to be calm, as the Security Council has taken measures to secure the State.

He further enjoined them to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement of persons to security agents.