JUST IN: Gunmen attack three Police Stations, shoot 7 policemen dead in Rivers

By Okafor Ofiebor

Unknown gunmen on Friday night attacked three Police Stations in Rivers State and reportedly shot seven policemen dead.

Security sources said that at Elimgbu Police Station about four policemen were killed by the gunmen, while at Choba Police Station along East-West road, opposite University of Port Harcourt, two policemen were killed.

The Choba and Elimgbu Police Stations are both in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, while one policeman was allegedly killed at Rumuji Police Station, in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Also, unconfirmed numbers of operational vehicles were reportedly burnt.

Both Choba and Rumuji Police Stations are located along East-West road.

The spate of attacks on Rumuji, Choba and Elimgbu Police Stations are coming on the heels of 8pm to 6am curfew imposed on the axis and entry towns bordering Rivers.

Another curfew was imposed on residents within the state starting from 10 pm to 6am.

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the attacks last night and said the top hierarchy of the Police Command would visit the affected Police Stations today.

SP Nnamdi Omoni, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, confirmed the attacks but did not give details of casualties and levels of damages to the attacked Police Stations.