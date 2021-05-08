Insecurity: Nurses call for health workers’ protection

University Graduates of Nursing Science Association (UGONSA) has called for the protection of health workers against gruesome attacks.

The National President of the association, Chief Solomon Egwuenu, made the call to the Federal Government on Saturday in Abakaliki.

Egwuenu said that recent attacks on nurses and other health workers in the country was worrisome, discouraging and poses danger in the health sector.

On April 22, gunmen kidnapped two nurses who worked overnight at the General hospital in Idon, Kajuru Local Government of Kaduna State.

Also on April 27, another nurse, Mrs Queeneth Alozie, a retired nurse from the Federal Medical Centre FMC Umuahia, was allegedly assassinated in Umuahia, Abia.

Egwuenu wondered why health workers, who were trained to protect lives, should themselves be the victims of gruesome murder and kidnapping.

“We cannot figure out why a healthcare professional should be brutally attacked or kidnapped.

“The development portends danger in the nation’s healthcare delivery.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government and security agencies to protect health personnel from such heinous crimes in the country.”

He, however, advised members of the association to be security conscious and guard themselves always while discharging their duty.