I learnt how to ignore people at BBNaija – Alex Unusual

Popular reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex Asogwa aka Alex Unusual has said she learnt how to ignore people at the Big Brother Naija House.

Alex said this while explaining that she is not a controversial person and stays away from drama as much as she can.

she said during an interview with Punch, “I am not a controversial person on purpose, if I have done anything that the media takes seriously, it was not my plan. I don’t like to create drama at all.

“I am a very confrontational person so I would rather meet you up personally than rant on social media, except the other party takes it to social media or I was not able to reach the person.

“ It is not like I don’t have people that I am at loggerheads with or vice versa but I would rather stay away from people with questionable characters. Being in a reality show has thought me how to understand, as well as ignore people.

Alex also said during the interview that she sees nobody as a bad person especially when she has not interacted with the person, noting that she does not judge people from afar.

“I do not see anyone as a bad person, especially if I have not had a tangible interaction with the person. I also try not to judge people from afar. There are people that I do not speak with at the moment but it is not my fault.

“I apologise whenever I am at fault and when I’m not at fault. But some people enjoy controversies because it sells them better. They would even like to thrive amidst these controversies. Life is short, why would I want to make it difficult for myself?