Home Nigeria News I am so devastated right now – Dino Melaye

I am so devastated right now – Dino Melaye

By
Muhamin Olowoporoku
-
Mama Taraba and Dino Melaye
Mama Taraba and Dino Melaye
Mama Taraba and Dino Melaye
Mama Taraba and Dino Melaye


By Muhaimin Olowoporoku 

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has reacted to the death of former Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba.

He described the deceased as his chief adviser noting that death takes away the good and leave the wicked.

“Anti Aisha, Man Woman, oh what a vain world. Death will take the good and leave the wicked. What a loss! You were a good woman, amiable and loving.

“My chief Adviser is gone. May your beautiful soul rest in peace. Your infectious smile will be planted in my head for life. SDM

“ I celebrate you even in death. You fought a good fight mama na. I’m so devastated. May God grant you Aljanah. Great woman of valour, Melaye tweeted on Saturday.

Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, 61 died on Friday in Cairo, Egypt.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar