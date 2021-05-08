I am so devastated right now – Dino Melaye



By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has reacted to the death of former Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba.

He described the deceased as his chief adviser noting that death takes away the good and leave the wicked.

“Anti Aisha, Man Woman, oh what a vain world. Death will take the good and leave the wicked. What a loss! You were a good woman, amiable and loving.

“My chief Adviser is gone. May your beautiful soul rest in peace. Your infectious smile will be planted in my head for life. SDM

“ I celebrate you even in death. You fought a good fight mama na. I’m so devastated. May God grant you Aljanah. Great woman of valour, Melaye tweeted on Saturday.

Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, 61 died on Friday in Cairo, Egypt.