EndSARS: Outrage over Feminist Coalition audited report

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Feminist Coalition (FEMCO), a group championing equality for women in Nigeria and one of the main financiers of the #EndSARS protest has published the audit of donations received during the protest last October.

The complete audit was carried out by SIAO, for a period of six months which ended on 31 March 2021.

The group had promised to share the audit of funds received after it was called out for shoddy Bitcoin transactions back in March.

FEMCO, however, sent the document to donors only.

“Donors to the October 2020 peaceful #EndSars protests have been emailed a copy of the completed audit.

“Thank you again to all who donated, the group said in a tweet.

FEMCO’s action sparked outrage on social media.

Many believe the audit should be a public document especially after allegations Bitcoin donations the group received were mismanaged.

Similarly, Nigerians on social media are beginning to call out individuals and organizations that crowdfunded during the protest to be held accountable for donations they received.

So you’re telling me that Femco has the emails of those who simply used their bank apps to transfer money 😂😂😂 — $Hydra (@TheBriDen) May 8, 2021

Femco did a great job during the #EndSars protest & it's very recommendable. I just came across the Audit report on this same TL. Wondering why they couldn’t just post it to avoid all the drama. I’m sure the government would be somewhere happy at this division. YDP in the mud! — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 8, 2021

I’m sure it isn’t only FEMCo that crowdfunded during ENDSARS protests. Other individuals and organizations should be held accountable too sha — Tom Marvolo Riddle (@busayo__cole) May 8, 2021

Anyway Femco's clear and egregious dishonesty isn't among the top 50 problems currently facing Nigeria and it doesn't really change anything so I won't follow this matter anymore. I'm just reporting everybody to themselves so that we wont ask "How did we get here" in future.🤝🏿 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) May 8, 2021

Formed the Femco in July 2020, supposedly jumped into a protest in October 2020, put out account numbers for donations towards the protest, got Bitcoin donations as well, registered Femco in the UK in April 2021, did audit of the "accounts" in Match, "emailed" it in May 2021. — Queen of Trolls (@trolls_queen) May 8, 2021

There’s nothing Femco wants to say that’ll change the minds of the people out for them. Even if they posted a spreadsheet on the timeline, the vitriol is still gonna be there. Up FemCo abeg. Do your thing as una like, forget these people — Mazi (@chukkietweets) May 8, 2021

The way femco handled the whole thing broke me I won’t lie.

I was praying they be the change we want to see. — Adà órà nilé (@Ada_nnempi) May 8, 2021

Femco no dey transparent.

Femco no dey honest

Femco dey hide something

Femco no different from our politicians

Femco na scam.

That 'audit' no be audit. — 20 10 2020 (@CharLaay_Oso) May 8, 2021

Femco schemed off the budget and lied about it . That’s all — Odogwu 🙌🏼 (@Iamman_1) May 8, 2021

For example, If people donated sum of 2 BTC to Femco in October which was worth 6M total. Let's say the used 1BTC and left 1BTC. The Audit is based on 6M realized and excluding the gains on BTC the held till this year. Today that 1BTC is 30M. Why account for only 3M and not 30M? — Chudy (@OdogwuAchina) May 8, 2021

A good day to remind you people that it's not only FemCo that collected money for the protests, other organisations and people on this app did too.

Have you met them for accountability?? — spendinggggg (@Jatchybaby) May 8, 2021