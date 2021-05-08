Don’t let your past define you – Jaiye Kuti

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti has advised her fans not to lose what they have at hand before realizing its value.

The actress in an Instagram post further urged them to be happy and not let their past define their future.

“Do not give your past the power to define your future; sometimes you will never know the value of what you hold…until you lose it and you’ll cry for it will become a memory. Please be happy!Jk is okay 👌,” she wrote on Instagram.

Jaiye Kuti who is also a movie producer and businesswoman is the Chief Executive Officer at Jaylex Aesthetic Production, a company that specializes in film, television and video production.

There was report that went viral that Kuti married Fuji maestro, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma. She later debunked rumours saying she got married to Pasuma in a movie.