Aguero apologises to teammates, fans after disastrous penalty kick

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Sergio Aguero has apologised to his Manchester City teammates after his disastrous penalty miss caused City defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus was fouled late in the first half and the referee awarded a penalty and Aguero was the man to take the penalty.

He had the chance to put Manchester City 2-0 up over Chelsea from the penalty spot but missed embarrassingly.

Aguero stepped up to take it knowing that converting it would put his side within touching distance of clinching the Premier League title.

But his weak attempt at a Panenka-style penalty dropped into the hands of grateful Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Aguero immediately sheepishly looked over to the bench, where manager Pep Guardiola was visibly annoyed.

City went on to lose the match 1-2 to Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Hours after the game, Aguero apologised to his teammate on his twitter handle.

He said he took full responsibility for the miss as it was a bad decision to have taken it the way he did.

“I would like to apologise to my teammates, staff and supporters for missing the penalty. It was a bad decision and I take full responsibility,” he tweeted.