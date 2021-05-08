Actor Alex Ekubo to announce wedding date

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor and model, Alex Ekubo, has thanked his fans for their “outpour of love and support” after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Fancy Acholonu.

The movie star also said the love birds would be officially announcing their wedding dates which will take place this year.

“My Fiancée, @fancyacholonu & I thank you all for the out pour of love & support, from the bottom of our hearts we say thank you & God bless you all. 🙏🏾,” he wrote.

“On Monday 10th May, we would be officially announcing our wedding dates, happening THIS YEAR!!! 🤞🏾. #Falexx #Falexx2021 #FalexxForever,” he added.

Alexx had proposed to Fancy Acholonu, a US-based model and entrepreneur with a popular jewelry brand on 3rd of May, 2021.

The star posted a picture of himself and his fiancée captioned, “I asked the love of my life @fancyacholonu to marry me….”

Fancy in a response to Alexx Instagram post also responded to the actor’s post. She posted a picture of herself and her love kissing and captioned it “… I said yes to the love of my life @alexxekubo”