Why freed students of Kaduna forestry college not released to parents

By Abankula

The Kaduna state government said on Thursday night that the 27 freed students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization have not been released to their parents.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said the students are still undergoing basic rehabilitation.

He also said they are undergoing debriefing, medical checks and psychological evaluation.

“As such they will not be released to their families today, Thursday 6th May 2021”, Aruwan said.

He added that the students may go home Friday.



Read the full statement:

Following the release yesterday of 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, the Kaduna State Government has received enquiries as to when the students will rejoin their families.

The Kaduna State Government wishes to inform citizens that the released students are currently undergoing debriefing, medical checks, psychological evaluation and basic rehabilitation.

As such they will not be released to their families today, Thursday 6th May 2021.

Efforts are on to ensure that all 27 students are in a satisfactory physical and mental state before they are handed over to their families.

The Government therefore appeals to families, friends and the general public to understand the plight of the students especially considering their difficult experience over the last seven weeks.

If the first phase of checks is as successful as anticipated, the students will rejoin their families tomorrow, Friday 7th May 2021, and the media will be notified ahead of this.