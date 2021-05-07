Ugwuanyi condoles with Adeboye over son’s death

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commiserated with Pastor E.A. Adeboye over the death of the son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Ugwuanyi in his condolence message expressed deep shock and sadness over the news of the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye.

Pastor Dare Adeboye had died in his sleep in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

Ugwuanyi on behalf of the Government and the people of Enugu State had expressed his condolences to Pastor Adeboye, the Adeboye dynasty and RCCG worldwide.

This was contained in a statement by Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state’s Commissioner for Information.

The Information Commissioner disclosed that the governor “is extremely proud of Pastor Dare, who despite his young age and known pedigree devoted his life to service in God’s vineyard”.

“His Excellency prays God to grant Pastor Dare’s soul eternal rest and us all the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss”, the statement said.