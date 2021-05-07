Adeboye’s son, Dare to be buried Tuesday

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Pastor Dare Adeboye, one of the sons of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, will be buried on Tuesday at the Redemption Camp.

Dare died in his sleep on Wednesday night at the age of 42.

According to the burial arrangement announced by the Adeboye’s family on Friday, Dare would be buried on Tuesday, May 11.

The funeral rites would begin on Sunday, May 9, with a special service at the City of David Youth Church in Eket, Akwa Ibom where the deceased pastored.

Thanksgiving songs and tribute for the late Dare will hold on on Monday, May 10, between 4 pm and 6 pm at the RCCG House of Favour, Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The farewell service will hold on Tuesday, May 11 at the Youth Centre, RCCG Redemption Camp.

The statement issued by Adeboye’s Personal Assistant, Leke, reads: “With our hearts full of gratitude, we appreciate you, for standing by our family, in this period of trial. We are consoled, no doubt, by the fact that our beloved son has returned home, to rest in the bosom to his maker and father.

“Our confident assurance is rooted in the life of selflessness and sacrifice our son lived for Jesus Christ, our Saviour. Thank you so much for your prayers and words of encouragement.

“Our prayer is that we will all make it to that glorious home, in Jesus mighty name.”