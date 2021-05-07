Okowa grieves with Adeboye over son’s death

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condoled with the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Okowa’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Friday in Asaba.

He said that the news of the untimely passing of Dare came as a great shock.

The governor described the incident as “real tragedy’’, and urged the Adeboyes to be strong as no one could question God.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I send my profound condolences to Papa Adeboye and family, as well as, the RCCG members.

“The news of the very sad incident came as a terrible shock and has left us bewildered.

“We send our love and support to his family and the entire RCCG family at this difficult time and join in supplication to God Almighty for succour to the family.

“May Dare’s soul rest peacefully in the bosom of our Lord and may He grant fortitude to the loved ones he left behind,’’ Okowa said.