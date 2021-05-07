Obaseki assures of better, brighter future

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki has attributed increased economic activities in the state to its strategic location and the resilience of its people.

The Governor stated this on Wednesday in Benin, during an interactive session with some women groups from across the state.

The event was put together by the State Transition Committee and hosted by the wife office of the First Lady.

The governor assured the people of a brighter future, in spite of the economic crisis in the country and the world at large, brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that the state is abundantly endowed with everything needed for economic development.

Obaseki added that his administration is committed to building strong institutions to ensure that things happen as it does in more developed economies.

“When you go abroad, everything follows the right order because there are strong institutions and that’s what we’re trying to do in Edo State,” Obaseki said.

In her remark, the wife of the Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki recalled the lessons of the last #EndSARS protests.

She called on the women to show commitment to good governance by supporting the state government’s economic development plan.

Mrs Obaseki canvassed for more appointive positions for women I to his second executive council.

In response to the Governor’s wife’s plea, the women declared their willingness to pay their taxes regularly and support government revenue generation strategies.

However, they appealed for more innovative ways to ensure that the revenue generated goes into government coffers.