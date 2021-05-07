Nigeria’s first law-focused tech hub launched

Nigeria’s first full-service law-focused tech hub has launched and commenced operations in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The hub, called The Lawmation Hub, has commenced operations in the Jabi area of Abuja, with plans to expand to other parts of Nigeria, and subsequently, Africa.

According to the promoters of the project, The Lawmation Hub seeks to disrupt the practice of law using technology and innovation. It will primarily promote LawTech and LegalTech solutions.

Speaking on the new project, Chinedu Obe Chidi, CEO of Law Mediacom Group, owners of The Lawmation Hub, Law Television, Legal Mediacom Limited and International Lawmedia Academy, said the company was on the march towards improving the practice of law in Africa through the strategic deployment of innovation and technology.

“The law is central to our entire existence as a people. For it to truly be fully accessible in the 21st century, it must keep pace with the innovation and technology of the era. This is what we are committed to bringing to being. Our goal is to become the number one driver of technology adoption by the legal community on the African continent”, Mr Chidi said.

Speaking about the hub, the Operations Lead, Francis Adegbe, said, “The Lawmation Hub is Nigeria’s first full-service law-focused technology hub. It is designed to create the ideal climate for the development of the latest Lawtech and Legal-Tech solutions that will assist, even disrupt, not only the legal community but other vital sectors of the economy as well.

“The hub will also serve as a connector between its technology partners abroad and local consumers. It will have one of the largest and most diverse curations of the latest innovation products for ready supply to the legal and non-legal communities.

“As part of its service platforms, The Lawmation Hub has: The Lawmation Coding School, The Lawmation Co-Working Space, The Lawmation Lab and Showroom, The Lawmation Hackathon, The Lawmation Expo, and The Lawmation

Solutions Fest”.

Speaking on the hub’s target market, Head of Projects, Blessing Paulinus, said the hub would not only cater to the legal community, its primary target but would also cater to the larger public.

She said, “even though our primary market is the legal community, we shall also be catering to the larger public. Through our Coding School, Coworking Space, and Lab and Showroom service platforms, we shall be serving a broadly inclusive community”.

She added that the hub would help revolutionise the practice of law in Africa, as its incubator and accelerator programmes would help create and empower law-focused startups to develop solutions that would change the practice of law as we know it.

“Law students, practising lawyers, legal researchers, as well as startups and professionals outside the legal community seeking to improve the practice of law, would all be empowered to help transform the rather conservative field of law,” she said.

She added: “We have so much on offer for kids, girls and other demographics of society. Through our Kids-Code, Girls-Code, Code+, Cyber Security and Graphic Design programmes, we shall be helping to build a community of tech-empowered people that will help change Africa and the world for good.”

Adebowale Abdulwahab Ashimi, Operations Associate at the hub, describe the capacity development opportunity at the hub as “a unique platform that enables people to enter and maintain strategic placement in the new economy shaped by innovation and technology”.