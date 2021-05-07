Nigerian Nuka Gbaravopnu, Kenyan Okute docked for fake gold deal

A Nigerian Gideon Nuka Gbaravopnu and a Kenyan were Thursday charged with obtaining money from an Italian by falsely claiming that they would facilitate the transfer of 2000kg gold to Dubai.

Gbaravopnu and the Kenyan Seth Okute appeared before Nairobi’s Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

They denied the charge.

According to court filings, between January 1, 2021 and April 30, 2021 at DTB, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport branch, the two accused jointly obtained Sh19.7 million from Lewis Ikenna, an Italian by falsely pretending that they were in a position to facilitate the transfer of 2,000kg of gold to Dubai, a fact they knew to be false or untrue

Ikenna claimed he was invited to Kenya by the Nigerian who was introduced to him at a church programme by a well-respected pastor in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in Nigeria.

He claimed Nuka told him he was an international business man dealing with petroleum and crude oil and that he was the CEO of Giotor Integrated Services Limited.

In January 2021, Nuka called and told him he had 2,000kg of gold and he was looking for a buyer, he used his contact in Dubai and got a buyer and a sale agreement was signed between the buyer and the Nigerian company.

The duo were released on Sh600,000 bail or a Sh1 million bond.

The case will be mentioned after two weeks.