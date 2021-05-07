Newly crowned Queen of Little Miss Damsel 2020, Queen Biobele Longjohn has praised Kid Star Models, the agency that trained her to win LMDN WORLD 2020/2021, calling them a “very supportive agency.”

She also described her manager, Mr Frank Obia as a hard-working manager who taught a lot within a short period of time.

According to the kid model, the new office through the agency taught her a whole lot especially in the aspect of being supportive and working with her team.

She said; “Even though it was stressful, I had a lot of fun and the experience was mind-blowing and exciting.

“Little Miss Damsel Nigeria has taught me a whole lot especially in the aspect of being supportive, hard-working, and as well teamwork with the other crown queens and my manager Mr Frank Obia, it feels so good I’m super excited.

She added; “I promised to use the platform to reach out to other kids, create awareness, visit the less privileged, the physical challenge and the poor.”

Speaking about her background, Queen Biobele who was born on the 26th of February 2010 hails from Kalabari Buhuma LGA, Rivers State started modeling at the age of 10 at Kid Star Models agency.