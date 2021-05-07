Mama Taraba stood by me, Atiku laments

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, lamented the demise of former Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan.

According to him, Nigeria has lost yet another impactful female politician.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe in Abuja, Abubakar said he was grieved by the loss of the former Senator and former gubernatorial candidate in Taraba.

He described the late Alhassan, popularly known as “Mama Taraba” as a reliable political ally and a foot soldier, who was passionate about her political convictions.

“Aisha Alhassan was not only sincere but also worked very hard for the achievement of whatever course she set out to accomplish,’’ he said.

Abubakar said the deceased was an accomplished civil servant, astute politician and patriot, who was compassionate, loyal and deeply committed to a better Nigeria.

The former vice president said that one of the qualities he admired about the late ex-minister was that she was a determined fighter who never gave up on despair.

“You must also give Alhassan the credit for breaking the political glass ceiling in an environment in which many women are scared of joining politics because of cultural and traditional stereotypes.

“Overcoming such formidable obstacles to make an impact is no easy task,’’ Abubakar said.

He recalled that he asked about Alhassan condition on Thursday afternoon after he called her number without a response.

“I can’t forget her dedication and how she stood by me through thick and thin in the course of my political career.

“I really have lost a sister and loyalist,’’ he said.

Abubakar prayed to God to forgive her gentle soul and reward her good deeds with paradise in this holy month.