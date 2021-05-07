Lesson to learn from Dare Adeboye’s death – Tinubu

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to learn the lesson of compassion and togetherness which the late Pastor Dare Adeboye stood for.

Tinubu expressed his deepest condolence to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, family and RCCG community on the passing of their beloved son, Pastor Oluwadamilare ‘Dare’ Adeboye.

He said Dare’s ministry helped bring the word of God to many Nigerians across the country and that he lived a life of exemplary service to God and to His Church.

Tinubu stated that Dare would be remembered with the deepest affection and love not only by his family but also by the multitude of people whose lives he touched with his ministry.

“May Almighty God give abiding peace and comfort to Pastor Dare’s parents, wife, children and the whole RCCG family so that they might have the strength to bear this loss.

“Let us honor Pastor Dare by committing ourselves to a life of compassion and togetherness that Pastor Dare believed in.

“May he rest in perfect peace in the Garden of Almighty God. God bless you all,” he said.