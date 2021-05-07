Instagram to introduce new tool to protect players from racial abuse

Instagram have announced plans to introduce a new tool that will allow users to automatically block any messages or comments including abusive and racist language.

This follows the 48-hour social media boycott by Premier League clubs to urge social media firms to improve their anti-racism measures.

However, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was targeted in a racial abuse days after the boycott amplifying the need for immediate action.

When contacted by Daily Mail, Instagram deleted the abusive posts and vowed to punish the users involved.

The picture-sharing platform also confirmed that measures are in place to help players block out such vitriol.

A spokesperson from Facebook who also own Instagram said “The racist abuse sent to Raheem Sterling is unacceptable and we do not want it on Instagram.”

“We have removed the comment and taken action against the responsible account, he told Daily Mail.

“As part of our ongoing work in this space, this week we’re rolling out new tools to help prevent people from seeing abusive messages from strangers. We’re committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe.

“No single thing will fix this challenge overnight but we’re committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe from abuse.”