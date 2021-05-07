I’m extremely disturbed – Orji Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu, former Governor of Abia state and senator representing Abia North, said he is extremely disturbed by the abduction of students of Abia State University (ABSU).

Kalu stated this in a statement he issued on Thursday.

He said the abduction is totally condemnable and unacceptable.

Read his full statement below:

The abduction of students of Abia State University (ABSU) by unidentified criminals along Okigwe-Uturu road is totally condemnable and unacceptable.

The students are our children and future leaders of tomorrow and as such they don’t deserve to go through this emotional trauma.

I am not only touched but extremely disturbed by this sad and ugly development. Moving forward all hands must be on deck to secure the release of the abducted students unharmed.

We must work in synergy with security agencies in exposing the perpetrators of evil acts in the society.

I, however, appreciate the prompt response of the Governors of Abia and Imo states in working closely with other stakeholders in a bid to ensure the safe release of the abducted students.

On my path, I have established contacts with the relevant security agencies to ensure the safe return of these students as well as putting in place proactive measures.

I also appeal to their parents as well as the ABSU community to be calm and optimistic,the fight against kidnapping and other vices remains a collective responsibility of all levels of government regardless of political affiliation.

We will succeed!

Chief Whip of 9th the Senate

Senator Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu (MON)