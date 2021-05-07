High-profile Nigerians to be prosecuted for financing terrorism – Malami

Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Friday disclosed that high-profile Nigerians providing finance for Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in the country will soon be prosecuted.

Malami spoke in Abuja while briefing journalists, saying that investigation on such prominent personalities had reached advanced stage.

He said sometimes back, there were certain convictions of Nigerians allegedly involved in terrorism financing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Malami said those convictions gave rise to wider and far-reaching investigations in Nigeria and that arising from the wider coverage investigation that had been conducted in Nigeria, a number of people, both institutional and otherwise, were found to be culpable.

The minister stated that a reasonable ground for suspicion of terrorism financing had been established or perhaps had been proven to be in existence in respect of the transactions of certain higher-profile individuals and businessmen across the country.

According to him, he was happy to report that investigation had been ongoing for a long and that it had reached an advanced stage.

“Arising from the investigation, there exists, certainly, reasonable grounds for suspicion that a lot of Nigerians, high-profile, institutional and otherwise, are involved in terrorism financing and they are being profiled for prosecution,” he said.

Malami said it was in deed true that the government is prosecuting and in deed initiating processes of prosecuting those high-profile individuals that were found to be financing terrorism.

He stated that the message was clear, as nobody was going to be spared and that no stone would be left unturned.

“We shall certainly and aggressively pursue those people that are involved in terrorist financing as far as the Nigerian state is concerned,” Malami added.