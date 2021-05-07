Fierce gun-duel in Kaduna: Notorious bandit gunned down

By Mohammed Tijjani

Fierce gun-duel ensued at Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday as Nigerian troops battled bandits, gunning down one of them and foiled kidnap attempt in the area.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan said in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “Troops and police operatives in the early hours of Friday, May 7, engaged armed bandits in the Rigachikun axis of the Kaduna-Zaria dual carriage way in Igabi LGA.

“The bandits had earlier attacked a Fulani settlement belonging to a popular herder, Damina Kukumake, at Kukumake village.

“The bandits who kidnapped some members of the herder’s family, also rustled several cattle and were making their escape when security agencies received a distress call.”

Aruwan said security personnel comprising troops of the army and air force, as well as police operatives, made contact with the bandits as they attempted to cross the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

According to him, “In the fierce gun duel, a notorious bandit was neutralized while many other bandits escaped with bullet wounds.”

He said during the gunfight, the abducted hostages escaped and the rustled cattle scattered.

Aruwan stated that after a check, the remaining cattle were recovered as some were confirmed to have been killed in the skirmish.