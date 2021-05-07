Nigerians celebrate Davido’s decade-long career

Muhamin Olowoporoku
Davido
Davido, a popular hip-hop star, has been celebrated by fans on Twitter as he marks the 10th year he debuted in the Nigerian music industry.

The pop star who has constantly entertained fans and released hit track consistently all through his long career saw his ecstatic fans heap praises on him.

The singer is currently trending at number one on the Nigerian Twitter space with over 20,000 tweets.

Only recently, Davido got a Twitter emoji for his street slang, ‘E choke.’

The Popstar also goat a special Twitter emoji to celebrate his 10th year anniversary in the music industry.

Since he ventured into the Nigerian music scene, the hitmaker has won virtually every music award on the continent and many international awards and recognition.

Among his numerous awards include the South African Music Award for Rest of Africa Artist, The Headies Award for Artiste of the Year 2018, MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act in 2017, among many others.

Below are congratulatory tweets from die-hard Davido fans to congratulate their star.

 

