Nigerians celebrate Davido’s decade-long career

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Davido, a popular hip-hop star, has been celebrated by fans on Twitter as he marks the 10th year he debuted in the Nigerian music industry.

The pop star who has constantly entertained fans and released hit track consistently all through his long career saw his ecstatic fans heap praises on him.

The singer is currently trending at number one on the Nigerian Twitter space with over 20,000 tweets.

Only recently, Davido got a Twitter emoji for his street slang, ‘E choke.’

The Popstar also goat a special Twitter emoji to celebrate his 10th year anniversary in the music industry.

Since he ventured into the Nigerian music scene, the hitmaker has won virtually every music award on the continent and many international awards and recognition.

Among his numerous awards include the South African Music Award for Rest of Africa Artist, The Headies Award for Artiste of the Year 2018, MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act in 2017, among many others.

Below are congratulatory tweets from die-hard Davido fans to congratulate their star.

God bless the king of 30BGs The support and life he spreads is what humbles me, like #echoke me#DavidoAt10 pic.twitter.com/unj0HpCD2e — Your Fav Online Guy 😎 (@iamjosephetim) May 7, 2021

10 years at the Top

10 years having hits back to back

10 years shutting down shows across the globe

You can’t do 10 years in the industry if you’re not special and talented

Davido is gifted 🙌

Congratulations king 👑 #DavidoAt10 #echoke — Roviel 😏 (@ObongRoviel) May 7, 2021

DAVIDO remains the GREATEST.. thank you for serving us with hits over the years..mr do all #DavidoAt10 pic.twitter.com/zE2bCwC1Q1 — kastro (@ade_kastro) May 7, 2021

OBO has given me Joy than this country naija I wish OBO will become the President.

Is the baddest for a reason #DavidoAt10 pic.twitter.com/MFk01bVzLg — Emmanuel4real (@Emmanuel4real10) May 6, 2021