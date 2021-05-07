El-Rufai: What South East needs to win 2023 presidency

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has said that presidential aspirants from the South East need to convince other regions in order to win the 2023 general election.

The governor stated this while responding to a question on why the South-East is being denied the Presidency during a webinar.

Although he believes the South should produce the next President, the people of the South-East must note that they cannot get the Presidential seat by threatening others with secession.

According to him, politics has to do with negotiations and convincing others why they should vote.

He, therefore, stated that the Igbo would need to adopt this approach if they want their son to succeed the current President.

“I don’t think anyone has stopped the South-East from going for the Presidency. But you see, you cannot get the Presidency of Nigeria by threats or by shouting victimhood.

”This is a political process and you have to engage other parts of Nigeria to convince them to support you.

”That is what everyone does. That is what Jonathan did in 2011; that is what Buhari did in 2015 and 2019. That is what every President does.

”You don’t stay in your corner, abuse everyone in Nigeria and say give me Presidency. It is not going to happen.”

He noted that no region in Nigeria can attain the Presidency without the support of others.