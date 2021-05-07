Davido gifts daughter, Imade Range Rover SUV for birthday

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has presented to his first child, Imade Adeleke, a brand new Range Rover SUV for her upcoming 6th birthday.

The Fem crooner shared the early birthday gift on his Instagram page.

In one of the two slides, an excited Imade was in a video ‘testing her new ride’ with her friends. In the next slide, the singer shared a picture of the sport utility vehicle – a Range Rover Evoque.

“Happy early birthday @realimadeadeleke daddy loves u !! Enjoy ur MOTO,” he captioned the post.

However, his friends and fans on the social media platform have applauded his gesture and wished his princess a happy birthday.

Davido and his first babymama, Sophia Momodu, welcomed Imade on the 15th of May 2015.