BREAKING: Police, Okada riders clash in Lagos

Michael Adesina
File Photo: Police, Okada riders clash in Lagos

Pandemonium broke out in Ogba, Lagos on Friday morning over the alleged shooting of a motorcyclist also known as Okada rider by a police officer.

PM News correspondent, Taiwo Okanlawon, who visited the area said the unrest started yesterday when a police officer attempted to arrest a motorcyclist who trespassed into the restricted area of Ogba road.

The motorcyclist, who is a northerner, however, refused to release his bike.

Two persons were shot in the process.

However, the motorcyclist returned with his tribesmen to attack the police station in Ogba on Friday morning.

The police immediately repelled the attack.

The Ogba road is now blocked by the police and only accessible for people with valid ID cards.

