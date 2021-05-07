Ayade recalls suspended Calabar Carnival Commission chairman

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has recalled Chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission, Mr Gabe Onah, who was suspended on April 5.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ayade’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Calabar.

According to the statement, he is to resume duties with immediate effect.

“Gov. Ben Ayade has approved the recall of Mr Gabe Onah, Chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission.

“Consequent upon this, Mr Onah is to resume his duties with immediate effect,” the statement said.

No reason had been given by the state government for his suspension.