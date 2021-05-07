Home Nigeria News Politics APC Youth Conference to hold June 14

Olufunmilola Olukomaiya
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), has approved the hosting of its Progressive Youths Conference on June 14 in Abuja.

Alhaji Ismaeel Ahmed, APC National Youth Leader and a member of CECPC said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ahmed said the conference which will be the first of its kind in Nigeria, would be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari at the International Conference Center (ICC).

“The conference planning committee has Ms Fatima Kakuri, Ms Stella Okotete, Mr Simon Elisha, Mr Abubakar Ahmed, Mr Sola Afolayan and Mr Oscar Obi as members.

“While Mr Smart Olarewaju, Mr Kabir Alfa, Mr Olisa Emeka, Mr Abuh Adrew, Ms Farida Odanghi, Ms Gift Johnbull, Ms Yetunde Adeniji, Mr Abubakar Barde, Mr Abubakar Adamu and Mr Aliyu Yusuf would serve as members of the conference operations and logistics committee.

“The media committee has Mr Maiwada Malam, Mr Tolu Ogunlesi, Mr Bashir Ahmad, Mr Segun Dada, Mr Tobi Johannes, Mr Ayo Akanji, Ms Theresa Tekeneh, Mrs Maryam Shettima, Mr Philip Obin, Mr Rinsola Abiola, Ms Zarah Onyinye and Mr Aliyu Abdullahi as members.

“Some of the members of the contact committee include Mr Afeez Repete, Mr Kasim Maigari, Mr Sadik Faka, Mr Alwan Hassan, Mr Austin Agada, Mr Aminu Yakubu and Mr Gambo Manzo,” he said.

