Adeboye preaches at Holy Communion service despite son’s death

Pastor Enoch Adeboye came out to preach Thursday at the Holy Communion service of the church despite the shocking news of his son, Dare Adeboye’s death.

The 79 year-old leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, did not allow himself to be bogged down by the tragedy of losing his son.

However, Adeboye’s message had no bearing with the scripture’s teaching on death and life.

It was all about the importance of the Holy Communion, how it will give those who take it the power to perform miracles.

Watch:

#WATCH: Pastor Adeboye makes his first public appearance at the church's Communion service after the demise of his son, Dare. pic.twitter.com/lquIennB3L — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) May 7, 2021

“From our text, one thing to note is this, the small lunch from the boy was small even when Jesus gave thanks and when he broke the bread. The food did not start to multiply until Jesus handed over the food to His disciples.

“By the reason of this communion, every thing you lay your hands upon will multiply.

“When you drink the wine, you will receive power to perform miracles. When you eat the bread, you will never fall sick and you will enjoy good health. When the disciples received the communion, they never fell sick and they performed miracles.

“Even after the ascension of Jesus, Paul ate the communion too and received power to perform miracles. He drank the wine and the anointing overflowed to his handkerchiefs and aprons.

“The communion brought the same results it brought to Peter. You will take the same communion tonight and you will receive the same power to perform miracles.

This power however is not available to everyone, it is only available to those who are for God, those who have given their life to Him. If you have not given your life to Christ, please do so now.

He ended the sermon with three prayer points:

* Father, by the reason of this communion, let every sickness in my body be washed away in the name o Jesus

* Father, please give me overflowing joy in the name of Jesus.

* Father, please give me overflowing peace, overflowing health, overflowing abundance”.

Adeboye’s son, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye died in his sleep on 4 May in Eket, Akwa Ibom state.

He was born 9 June 1978. Until his death, he was the Youth Provincial Pastor in Eket.