1 dead, 2 injured in Osun accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said a passenger has died and two others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred on Ipetu-Ijesa-Ilesa expressway in Osun.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim disclosed this, in a statement, on Friday in Osogbo.

Ibrahim said the accident occurred about 9:36 p.m. on Thursday

“We received a distress call about 9:50 p.m. on Thursday that a green Volkswagen car marked FFA889KA had a head-on collision with a heavy-duty truck also marked DKA374XA.

“A male and two female passengers were involved in the accident.

“The male passenger died on the spot while the two female passengers sustained injuries,” she said.

According to Ibrahim, the injured victims have been hospitalized, while the deceased is in a morgue at a nearby hospital.

The sector commander reminded motorists of the need to drive safely on highways, adding that safety must not be treated with levity.

“Anything capable of leading to loss of lives and property or injuries on highways must be avoided,” Ibrahim said.