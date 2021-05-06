Uptick in Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases, Taraba leads

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded an uptick in the nation’s COVID-19 cases with Taraba state leading.

A total of 52 new COVID-19 cases were recorded as of Wednesday evening.

According to the new report released on Twitter, Taraba state led with 18 new infections, FCT – with 9, Rivers – 9, Lagos – 7, Akwa Ibom – 6, Kano – 2 and Kaduna – 1.

Statistics also show that 2,065 Nigerians have died from the Coronavirus.

