Toyin Abraham hints at starting new family reality show

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has announced plans to produce a reality television show to document her life and family.

The actress made the revelation in a tweet asking for fans’ thoughts on the best medium to watch the reality show.

“Hey fam! I’ve been thinking about starting a reality TV show with my family. So if you could choose, what channel would you prefer to watch it on,” the actress tweeted.

Toyin Abraham is married to Kola Ajeyemi who is also an actor and both have a son, Ire.

Several fans who have engaged with the actress have shown mixed reaction with some raising concerns over her family’s privacy, when she begins a family reality show.

Others caution restraint noting that the environment is not ideal and advises the star to have a rethink.

Toyin remains one of the trending actress for her blockbuster comedy movie, Prophetess.

The movie ranks among the top-watched Nollywood movies in 2021.

Prophetess has received positive reviews since its Easter day opening.

It stars other movie gurus like Lateef Adedimeji, Muyiwa Ademola, Tina Mba, Ronke Oshodioke, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uzor Arukwe, Kehinde Bankole, Kunle Remi, and Big Brother Naija season four housemate, Seyi Awolowo.