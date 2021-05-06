Senate in ‘closed door’ session with Service Chiefs

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian Senate is currently in ‘closed door’ session with Service Chiefs over rising insecurity across the nation.

The upper chamber had said on Tuesday that the service chiefs would brief them on what they are doing to curb insecurity in the country.

The closed door session began at around 11:21am on Thursday.

At the meeting were Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, DGs of DSS, NIA and Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters.

Earlier, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan commended the Armed Forces and other security agencies for fighting the myriad of security challenges across the country and that in the process, some have given up their lives and others maimed. “We appreciate all what you are doing because we know you are doing your best with what you have at hand. “This session is going to be a closed session but I want to assure you and everyone that the challenges we face are taking extremely seriously by the parliament. Hardly would a day passes without this Senate discussing one security concern or another,” he said. Lawan added: “And it has been so for many years. Not only this current session of National Assembly. “So once again, I welcome you and trust us with what will help the Armed Forces perform better because you haven’t achieved the optimum and I can attribute that to inadequate resources. “We pray that at the end of this interaction, we see better ways and means to providing the necessary provision for resources to enable our Armed Forces to provide the kind of security that we need to protect the lives and property of citizens to stabilize our environment for the economy to receive better investment, and for this country to be a home for investment that will provide employment opportunities for our teeming youths.”