Senate in ‘closed door’ session with Service Chiefs

By Kazeem Ugbodaga
The Nigerian Senate is currently in ‘closed door’ session with Service Chiefs over rising insecurity across the nation.
The upper chamber had said on Tuesday that the service chiefs would brief them on what they are doing to curb insecurity in the country.
The closed door session began at around 11:21am on Thursday.
At the meeting were Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, DGs of DSS, NIA and Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters.
Earlier, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan commended the Armed Forces and other security agencies for fighting the myriad of security challenges across the country and that in the process, some have given up their lives and others maimed.