Sallah: Ex-Zamfara governor, Yari donates 400 cows to APC members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has commenced the distribution of 400 cows to its members for the Sallah celebration.

Alhaji Lawal Liman, the state APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

He said that the cows were donated to the party members by former Gov. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, who is a leader of the party.

He described the donation as laudable.

According to him, executives of the party in each of the 14 LGAs of the state will receive two cows, while executives from each of the 147 wards of the state will receive two cows.

“Other beneficiaries of the gesture include women, youth groups and elders of the party, as well as, religious and community leaders in the state, and state party executives,” he added.

He noted that the distribution of the cows was ongoing by a nine-man committee headed by a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Muttaka-Rini.

“Once again, we extend our appreciation to the APC leader for his continued support for the development of our great party and promoting the welfare of its members,” Liman said.

He called on Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to pray for peace and stability of the state and Nigeria in general.

The former governor had recently donated 130,000 trailer loads of food items to people of the state for breaking of Ramadan fast.