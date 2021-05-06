Qatar orders arrest of finance minister Al Emadi

Agency Report

Qatar’s chief prosecutor has ordered the arrest of the country’s Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al Emadi for questioning.

Al Emadi’s arrest followed suspected financial offences and power abuse, the official Qatari news agency QNA reported Thursday.

The arrest order was made after scruitinising documents and attached reports on the minister, QNA added without details.

The minister will be questioned on reported crimes related to his post including harm to public money and abuse of power.

The public prosecutor has also ordered opening large-scale investigations into alleged offences, the media reported without giving specific details.

There was no immediate comment from Al Emadi who has been finance minister since June 2013.