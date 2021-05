Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Pius Kolawole, the kidnapped chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area, LGA in Kogi State, has regained his freedom.

He was abducted on Saturday while returning to Kogi from Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

A Commissioner with the Kogi State Pension Board was killed in the attack.

On Sunday, the kidnappers demanded N50 million ransom for Kolawole’s freedom.

He had since rejoined his family in his hometown of Egbe.