Peter Okoye wins N38m after Chelsea beat Real Madrid

Chelsea’s victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday night has earned Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, now known as Mr P, a whopping $100,000 (N38, 050,000.00).

The singer made the announcement via his verified Twitter account.

“Who would believe I am $100k richer tonight after Chelsea’s win against Madrid,” Peter Okoye wrote.

He added that he would also win $200,000 if Chelsea overpower Manchester City in the final of this year’s UEFA Champions League.

“And the individual is about to Bet $200k again in the finals against Man City. I smell more money,” Peter Okoye added.

Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday night to set up an all-English Champions League final with Manchester City.

Chelsea and Madrid had played 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final in Madrid last week.

Madrid needed a win or a 2-2 score draw to go through but the London was blue as Chelsea scored the needed goals to sail into the final.

Chelsea qualified for the final on a 3-1 aggregate.