Parliamentary staff union apologises to Ngige

By Joan Nwagwu

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has apologised to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, over its unfriendly labour conduct at a meeting.

The National President of the union, Mr Mohammed Usman, sent the apology letter to Ngige on Thursday in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Head, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

PASAN had on April 20, staged a walkout at the meeting called by the minister, including the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, to resolve the ongoing strike by the unions.

The leaders of both unions were angry that a meeting slated for 3:00 p.m. had not begun at 4:35 p.m.

The unionists then staged a walkout, chanting solidarity songs.

Mohammed had appealed to the minister to disregard the discourteous conduct and continue with the conciliation.

He noted that the action was not meant to spite the minister but a move to drive home their agitations.

”PASAN after wide consultations and interventions by well-meaning Nigerians wishes to tender apology to you.

“PASAN withdraws that particular action and the attendant inconveniences to the minister.

“Therefore, we urge you to continue with the conciliation meetings which you have graciously commenced and we promise to avail ourselves again whenever requested,” he said.

The minister has accepted the apology, while the conciliation meeting resumed immediately.