Osinbajo celebrates Ikorodu Bois

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, has told comic group Ikorodu Bois, that he is their fan, as he gave them the ‘thumbs up’.

The vice president honoured the group for their creativity in today’s episode of his Thumbs Up.

Osinbajo in a post on his Instagram handle posted a video commentary that reviewed the young lad’s videos over time.

He wrote: “The exploits of the @Ikorodu_Bois are impressive, especially for two reasons. The first, is the joy of watching them achieve such global acclaim with a consistent effort from their humble corner in Ikorodu.

“The second, however, is the urgency, an urgency that stems from the immediate need to keep up with our efforts to efficiently secure our kids and ensure the opportunities for them not only to thrive tapping their talents but to have the basic chance to get educated for starters, without risk nor distraction. I celebrate them.”

Days back, the youngsters were hosted by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a courtesy visit by the group.