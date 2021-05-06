Ogun man Ganiyu stabs mother-in-law to death

By Adejoke Adeleye

A 28-year-old man, Opeyemi Adeola Ganiyu, has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing his mother-In law, Abosede Oyewole.

A statement issued by the command‘s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Thursday said the suspect was arrested following a report made at Atan Ota Divisional headquarters by one Odunayo Mathew, who reported that the suspect, who is married to the daughter of the deceased, was fond of beating his wife on slight provocation.

According to Oyeyemi, on the fateful day, the suspect as usual, beat up his wife and inflicted injuries on her, saying that the deceased went to meet him in order to warn him to desist from beating her daughter.

“On sighting the deceased in his house, the suspect descended heavily on her, beat her mercilessly, then stabbed her in the ribs with a knife.

“The deceased was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but gave up the ghost in the process,” he said.

Oyeyemi said having heard that the victim has died, the suspect took to his heel, but said the Divisional Police Officer, Atan Ota Division, Abolade Oladigbolu detailed his detectives to go after him and bring him to justice.

He said the detectives embarked on intelligence based investigation, which led them to his hideout in Ikorodu, Lagos State where he was eventually apprehended on the 3rd of May, 2021.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of notorious cult group in the area. He was also one of those who led hoodlums to burn down Atan Ota Police Division during the #EndSARS protest, and killed the divisional crime officer on the 21st of October 2020.

“The commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation,” Oyeyemi stated.