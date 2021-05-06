Nollywood actress Onuoha sends message to fraudsters

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has dished out a word of advice to Nigerians, urging them to differentiate between ill-gotten wealth and wealth built on integrity.

The movie star stated this on her Instagram page, saying there is dignity and respect in labor.

According to Onuha, those who engage in fraud are thieves, irrespective of how they try to twist the narrative and truth.

She wrote; “End of discussion. Hustle and earn with pride. There is respect and dignity in labor that you built and worked for with honesty and truthfulness.

“Stop worshiping criminals stealing money meant to build roads, hospitals, schools, clean water, electricity, and basic infrastructure in your communities and country.

“Remember that that slay Queen you are worshiping on social is eating money given to her by public office holders meant to pay your fathers retirement and pay doctors and teachers so they don’t go on strike in your community.”

“Until we begin to differentiate between ill gotten wealth and actual wealth built on integrity, we will continue to be our own worst nightmare. Have a fabulous day/night my darling Ginafam. Hustle with pride and integrity and may our creator bless the works of our hands. 🙏🏻🥰❤️.”