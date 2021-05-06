Nigerian actor, Cheta Anekwe joins Tyler Perry’s TV series

By Taiwo Okanlawon

America-based Nigerian actor, Cheta Anekwe has joined the cast of the new season of Tyler Perry’s ‘Assisted Living’ television series.

Anekwe announced his new film role via Instagram on Thursday, appreciating his cast mates.

“I am honored and happy to finally be able to announce that I have joined the cast of: Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” the actor wrote.

“Fabulous castmates, David and Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck, Alex Henderson, Alretha Thomas, Damien Leake and Nicholas Duvernay, are a joy to work with!

“Fabulous directors, Mark Swinton and Derrick Doose and an awesome crew, welcomed me into the ASL family! With a new writer’s room and new characters moving into the facility, including yours truly, we hope you enjoy this upcoming season.”

The award-winning actor has starred alongside Mo’Nique in 2006 hit movie ‘Phat Girlz’, ‘How To Get Away With Murder’, CBS’s ‘Scorpion’. Anekwe got nominated for an AMAA in 2012 for his male lead role in ‘Unwanted Guest’. He has also won the GIAMA and NAFCA awards and also has a thriving stage career.

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living is an American television sitcom created and produced by Tyler Perry that premiered on BET on September 2, 2020. The 24 episode freshman season aired between September 2020 and January 2021.

David Mann and Tamela Mann reprised their roles from ‘Meet the Browns’.

On May 3, 2021, the cable channel also revealed that season two will debut later this month, on Tuesday, May 25th. It will be paired with season eight of House of Payne.